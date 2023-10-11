Hello Group Inc ADR (MOMO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Hello Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: MOMO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.87x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Hello Group Inc ADR (MOMO) by analysts is $83.81, which is $4.06 above the current market price. The public float for MOMO is 149.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.00% of that float. On October 11, 2023, the average trading volume of MOMO was 1.23M shares.

MOMO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Hello Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: MOMO) has increased by 1.65 when compared to last closing price of 7.28. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-11 that Investors need to pay close attention to Hello Group (MOMO) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

MOMO’s Market Performance

MOMO’s stock has risen by 7.40% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.60% and a quarterly drop of -27.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.92% for Hello Group Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.48% for MOMO’s stock, with a -15.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOMO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MOMO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MOMO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $12.50 based on the research report published on April 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MOMO Trading at -13.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares sank -0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOMO rose by +7.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.08. In addition, Hello Group Inc ADR saw -9.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MOMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.65 for the present operating margin

+41.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hello Group Inc ADR stands at +11.68. The total capital return value is set at 10.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.23. Equity return is now at value 16.76, with 11.23 for asset returns.

Based on Hello Group Inc ADR (MOMO), the company’s capital structure generated 25.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.43. Total debt to assets is 17.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hello Group Inc ADR (MOMO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.