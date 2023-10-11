Hasbro Inc. (HAS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for HAS is also noteworthy at 0.69.

The public float for HAS is 129.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.74% of that float. The average trading volume of HAS on October 11, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

HAS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) has increased by 1.40 when compared to last closing price of 58.74. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.45% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-10 that PAWTUCKET, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $HAS–Hasbro to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Earnings on October 26, 2023.

HAS’s Market Performance

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) has experienced a -5.45% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.61% drop in the past month, and a -8.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for HAS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.39% for HAS stock, with a simple moving average of -1.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HAS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HAS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $84 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HAS Trading at -10.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -15.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAS fell by -5.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.48. In addition, Hasbro Inc. saw -2.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HAS

Equity return is now at value -9.46, with -2.84 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Hasbro Inc. (HAS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.