Guardant Health Inc (GH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.31 in comparison to its previous close of 28.08, however, the company has experienced a -0.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-08 that Exact Sciences and Guardant Health have both enjoyed triple-digit revenue growth over the past five years. Exact Sciences’ shares are up more than 31% so far this year, while Guardant is up a little more than 5%.

The 36-month beta value for GH is also noteworthy at 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GH is $54.29, which is $25.56 above than the current price. The public float for GH is 111.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.20% of that float. The average trading volume of GH on October 11, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

GH’s Market Performance

GH stock saw a decrease of -0.21% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.90% and a quarterly a decrease of -23.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.67% for Guardant Health Inc (GH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.58% for GH’s stock, with a -6.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GH stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for GH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GH in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $34 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GH Trading at -14.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares sank -11.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GH fell by -0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.38. In addition, Guardant Health Inc saw 5.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GH starting from Kalia Kumud, who sale 2,125 shares at the price of $32.59 back on Sep 12. After this action, Kalia Kumud now owns 7,813 shares of Guardant Health Inc, valued at $69,254 using the latest closing price.

Joyce Meghan V., the Director of Guardant Health Inc, sale 100 shares at $35.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Joyce Meghan V. is holding 4,323 shares at $3,501 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GH

Equity return is now at value -166.14, with -27.52 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Guardant Health Inc (GH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.