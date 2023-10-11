Grupo Televisa SAB ADR’s (TV) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) has gone up by 4.11% for the week, with a -18.28% drop in the past month and a -38.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.52% for TV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.33% for TV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -37.38% for the last 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.51.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for TV is 545.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TV on October 11, 2023 was 1.70M shares.

TV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE: TV) has jumped by 4.83 compared to previous close of 2.90. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-05-22 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Analysts’ Opinion of TV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TV stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TV in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $4.70 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TV Trading at -24.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares sank -15.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TV rose by +4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.15. In addition, Grupo Televisa SAB ADR saw -33.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.93 for the present operating margin

+30.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grupo Televisa SAB ADR stands at -15.24. The total capital return value is set at 2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.11. Equity return is now at value -10.20, with -4.48 for asset returns.

Based on Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV), the company’s capital structure generated 88.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.96. Total debt to assets is 37.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.