Golden Matrix Group Inc (GMGI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.19.

The average price predicted for Golden Matrix Group Inc (GMGI) by analysts is $4.00, which is $0.35 above the current market price. The public float for GMGI is 17.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.09% of that float. On October 11, 2023, the average trading volume of GMGI was 48.62K shares.

GMGI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Golden Matrix Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMGI) has plunged by -6.84 when compared to previous closing price of 2.85, but the company has seen a -7.17% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-03-27 that Peter Lynch, one of the most successful and well-known investors of all time, once said, “Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one:they think the price will rise.

GMGI’s Market Performance

Golden Matrix Group Inc (GMGI) has experienced a -7.17% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.18% drop in the past month, and a 17.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.66% for GMGI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.97% for GMGI stock, with a simple moving average of -0.77% for the last 200 days.

GMGI Trading at -1.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.76%, as shares sank -8.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMGI fell by -7.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, Golden Matrix Group Inc saw 4.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GMGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.53 for the present operating margin

+25.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golden Matrix Group Inc stands at -0.69. The total capital return value is set at 0.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.09. Equity return is now at value -13.04, with -10.99 for asset returns.

Based on Golden Matrix Group Inc (GMGI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.57. Total debt to assets is 0.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Golden Matrix Group Inc (GMGI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.