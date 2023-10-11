Gogoro Inc (GGR) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, GGR stock has gone up by 15.18%, with a monthly decline of 0.00% and a quarterly plunge of -9.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.53% for Gogoro Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.21% for GGR’s stock, with a -14.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.67.

The public float for GGR is 178.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GGR on October 11, 2023 was 193.22K shares.

GGR) stock’s latest price update

Gogoro Inc (NASDAQ: GGR)’s stock price has increased by 17.46 compared to its previous closing price of 2.52. However, the company has seen a 15.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-22 that With soft demand, Gogoro’s performance remains mediocre. The near-term looks challenging both at home and abroad. GGR does have the capacity to push through.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GGR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for GGR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $4.30 based on the research report published on September 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GGR Trading at 2.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%, as shares surge +2.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGR rose by +15.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.62. In addition, Gogoro Inc saw -6.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GGR

Equity return is now at value -0.96, with -0.25 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gogoro Inc (GGR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.