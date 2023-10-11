Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE: GMED) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.38 compared to its previous closing price of 53.22. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-05 that Investors looking for stocks in the Medical – Instruments sector might want to consider either Globus Medical (GMED) or Abcam PLC Sponsored ADR (ABCM). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE: GMED) is above average at 26.44x. The 36-month beta value for GMED is also noteworthy at 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GMED is 115.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.72% of that float. The average trading volume of GMED on October 11, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

GMED’s Market Performance

The stock of Globus Medical Inc (GMED) has seen a 3.17% increase in the past week, with a 3.86% rise in the past month, and a -13.98% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for GMED. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.25% for GMED’s stock, with a -10.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMED stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GMED by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GMED in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $61 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GMED Trading at -1.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +5.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMED rose by +3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.01. In addition, Globus Medical Inc saw -28.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMED starting from Lemaitre Dan, who sale 43,450 shares at the price of $56.98 back on May 15. After this action, Lemaitre Dan now owns 10,800 shares of Globus Medical Inc, valued at $2,475,977 using the latest closing price.

Pfeil Keith W, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of Globus Medical Inc, sale 29,167 shares at $77.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Pfeil Keith W is holding 0 shares at $2,262,426 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GMED

Equity return is now at value 11.09, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Globus Medical Inc (GMED) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.