Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.20 in comparison to its previous close of 5.85, however, the company has experienced a 1.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-09 that This article is an excerpt from the InvestorPlace Digest newsletter. To get news like this delivered straight to your inbox, click here.

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) is $6.00, which is $0.22 above the current market price. The public float for GNW is 455.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GNW on October 11, 2023 was 2.61M shares.

GNW’s Market Performance

The stock of Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) has seen a 1.40% increase in the past week, with a 2.85% rise in the past month, and a 2.85% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.75% for GNW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.55% for GNW’s stock, with a 3.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GNW Trading at -1.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +0.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNW rose by +1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.87. In addition, Genworth Financial Inc saw 9.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNW starting from McInerney Thomas J, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $6.01 back on Aug 11. After this action, McInerney Thomas J now owns 3,470,010 shares of Genworth Financial Inc, valued at $1,201,200 using the latest closing price.

McInerney Thomas J, the President and CEO; Director of Genworth Financial Inc, sale 125,000 shares at $5.52 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that McInerney Thomas J is holding 4,649,974 shares at $690,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Genworth Financial Inc stands at +8.11. The total capital return value is set at 5.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.19. Equity return is now at value 4.91, with 0.66 for asset returns.

Based on Genworth Financial Inc (GNW), the company’s capital structure generated 16.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.27. Total debt to assets is 2.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.