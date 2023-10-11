Genetron Holdings Ltd ADR (GTH) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for GTH is also noteworthy at 0.58.

The average price estimated by analysts for GTH is $9.79, which is $2.04 above than the current price. The public float for GTH is 83.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.20% of that float. The average trading volume of GTH on October 11, 2023 was 55.22K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

GTH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Genetron Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: GTH) has surged by 11.00 when compared to previous closing price of 0.86, but the company has seen a 18.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-06-02 that Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH ) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call June 2, 2022 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Evan Xu – Chief Financial Officer Sizhen Wang – Co-Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Yang Huang – Credit Suisse Operator Good morning, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the First Quarter 2022 Genetron Health Earnings Conference Call.

GTH’s Market Performance

Genetron Holdings Ltd ADR (GTH) has seen a 18.57% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.61% gain in the past month and a 3.76% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.56% for GTH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.49% for GTH’s stock, with a -0.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTH stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTH in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $19 based on the research report published on July 14, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

GTH Trading at 7.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.12%, as shares surge +6.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTH rose by +18.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8440. In addition, Genetron Holdings Ltd ADR saw -14.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-107.47 for the present operating margin

+43.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genetron Holdings Ltd ADR stands at -124.23. The total capital return value is set at -68.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.69.

Based on Genetron Holdings Ltd ADR (GTH), the company’s capital structure generated 29.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.50. Total debt to assets is 16.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In summary, Genetron Holdings Ltd ADR (GTH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.