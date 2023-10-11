Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT): A Technical Analysis

Fulton Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FULT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FULT is 162.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FULT on October 11, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

FULT) stock’s latest price update

Fulton Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FULT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.81 compared to its previous closing price of 12.29. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-09 that LANCASTER, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fulton Financial Corporation (“Fulton”) (Nasdaq: FULT) today announced that it will distribute its third quarter 2023 earnings release and accompanying charts on Tuesday, October 17, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Fulton will host a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, October 18, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. Curtis J. Myers, Chairman and CEO, will host the call. He will be joined by Mark R. McCollom, Senior Executive Vice President and CFO. The lin.

FULT’s Market Performance

FULT’s stock has risen by 5.81% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.36% and a quarterly rise of 0.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.65% for Fulton Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.19% for FULT’s stock, with a -10.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FULT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FULT stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for FULT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FULT in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $19.50 based on the research report published on January 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FULT Trading at -5.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FULT rose by +5.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.34. In addition, Fulton Financial Corp. saw -26.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FULT starting from Myers Curtis J, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $9.81 back on May 12. After this action, Myers Curtis J now owns 157,044 shares of Fulton Financial Corp., valued at $147,156 using the latest closing price.

MCCOLLOM MARK R, the Sr. EVP & CFO of Fulton Financial Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $9.74 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that MCCOLLOM MARK R is holding 71,503 shares at $97,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FULT

Equity return is now at value 11.76, with 1.14 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.