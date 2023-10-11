Freshworks Inc (FRSH) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Freshworks Inc (FRSH) by analysts is $25.47, which is $6.77 above the current market price. The public float for FRSH is 137.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.02% of that float. On October 11, 2023, the average trading volume of FRSH was 2.65M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

FRSH) stock’s latest price update

Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH)’s stock price has plunge by -2.09relation to previous closing price of 19.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.54% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-05 that SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) will announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 following the close of market on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

FRSH’s Market Performance

Freshworks Inc (FRSH) has seen a 0.54% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -15.88% decline in the past month and a 7.41% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.44% for FRSH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.90% for FRSH’s stock, with a 12.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSH stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for FRSH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FRSH in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $25 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FRSH Trading at -10.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares sank -13.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSH rose by +0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.51. In addition, Freshworks Inc saw 27.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRSH starting from NELSON ZACHARY, who sale 8,433 shares at the price of $19.49 back on Oct 02. After this action, NELSON ZACHARY now owns 15,482 shares of Freshworks Inc, valued at $164,359 using the latest closing price.

Mathrubootham Rathnagirish, the Chief Executive Officer of Freshworks Inc, sale 610,600 shares at $20.04 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Mathrubootham Rathnagirish is holding 0 shares at $12,236,424 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.86 for the present operating margin

+80.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshworks Inc stands at -46.61. The total capital return value is set at -20.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.03. Equity return is now at value -17.93, with -13.79 for asset returns.

Based on Freshworks Inc (FRSH), the company’s capital structure generated 3.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.22. Total debt to assets is 2.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, Freshworks Inc (FRSH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.