Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FRGT) has increased by 16.28 when compared to last closing price of 0.33. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-06-07 that Are you searching for some of the best penny stocks to buy now? I’m sure that if you’re reading this article, that’s something at the top of your mind.

The 36-month beta value for FRGT is also noteworthy at 1.91.

The public float for FRGT is 3.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.51% of that float. The average trading volume of FRGT on October 11, 2023 was 688.67K shares.

FRGT’s Market Performance

FRGT stock saw an increase of 4.54% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.43% and a quarterly increase of -56.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.93% for Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.52% for FRGT’s stock, with a -76.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FRGT Trading at -15.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.18%, as shares sank -3.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRGT rose by +4.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3495. In addition, Freight Technologies Inc saw -83.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.