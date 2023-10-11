Fortive Corp (FTV): A Technical Analysis

Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fortive Corp (FTV) is $83.99, which is $6.35 above the current market price. The public float for FTV is 350.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FTV on October 11, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV)’s stock price has soared by 1.35 in relation to previous closing price of 75.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-05 that Fortive Corporation’s share price has remained largely stagnant since its spinoff from Danaher in 2016. The company’s three segments focus on intelligent operating solutions, precision technologies, and advanced healthcare solutions. Fortive Corporation has seen modest growth in sales and earnings, with a manageable net debt load and disciplined capital allocation.

FTV’s Market Performance

Fortive Corp (FTV) has experienced a 4.24% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.60% drop in the past month, and a 1.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for FTV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.19% for FTV’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTV stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for FTV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FTV in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $91 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FTV Trading at -0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTV rose by +4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.83. In addition, Fortive Corp saw 19.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTV starting from Murphy Patrick K, who sale 21,793 shares at the price of $76.50 back on Jul 28. After this action, Murphy Patrick K now owns 60,716 shares of Fortive Corp, valued at $1,667,164 using the latest closing price.

McLaughlin Charles E, the SVP – Chief Financial Officer of Fortive Corp, sale 16,911 shares at $76.66 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that McLaughlin Charles E is holding 101,319 shares at $1,296,397 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.26 for the present operating margin

+57.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortive Corp stands at +12.96. The total capital return value is set at 7.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.42. Equity return is now at value 8.24, with 5.03 for asset returns.

Based on Fortive Corp (FTV), the company’s capital structure generated 35.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.10. Total debt to assets is 21.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fortive Corp (FTV) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.