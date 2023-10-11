Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC)’s stock price has soared by 1.46 in relation to previous closing price of 22.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-29 that Tesla stock has had an epic run in 2023. ON Semiconductor keeps transforming itself for growth.

, and the 36-month beta value for FLNC is at 2.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FLNC is $33.30, which is $10.58 above the current market price. The public float for FLNC is 59.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.04% of that float. The average trading volume for FLNC on October 11, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

FLNC’s Market Performance

The stock of Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) has seen a 8.09% increase in the past week, with a -11.56% drop in the past month, and a -20.34% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.59% for FLNC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.69% for FLNC’s stock, with a 1.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLNC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for FLNC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FLNC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $31 based on the research report published on August 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FLNC Trading at -6.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.97%, as shares sank -9.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLNC rose by +7.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.53. In addition, Fluence Energy Inc saw 32.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLNC starting from Couch Carolee, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $22.78 back on May 22. After this action, Couch Carolee now owns 1,200 shares of Fluence Energy Inc, valued at $1,139,135 using the latest closing price.

Boll Rebecca, the SVP & Chief Product Officer of Fluence Energy Inc, sale 71,158 shares at $19.62 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Boll Rebecca is holding 30,395 shares at $1,396,319 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.40 for the present operating margin

-1.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fluence Energy Inc stands at -8.72. The total capital return value is set at -68.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.90. Equity return is now at value -25.84, with -6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.63. Total debt to assets is 0.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.