Exscientia Plc ADR (EXAI) Stock Experiences -11.87% Monthly Change

In the past week, EXAI stock has gone up by 12.13%, with a monthly decline of -11.87% and a quarterly plunge of -33.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.15% for Exscientia Plc ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.42% for EXAI’s stock, with a -22.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for EXAI is also noteworthy at 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EXAI is $10.00, which is $9.1 above than the current price. The public float for EXAI is 116.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.44% of that float. The average trading volume of EXAI on October 11, 2023 was 603.70K shares.

EXAI) stock’s latest price update

Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ: EXAI)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.15 in comparison to its previous close of 4.66, however, the company has experienced a 12.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that Exscientia PLC Sponsored ADR (EXAI) is technically in oversold territory now, so the heavy selling pressure might have exhausted. This along with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in raising earnings estimates could lead to a trend reversal for the stock.

EXAI Trading at -16.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.82%, as shares sank -7.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAI rose by +11.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.76. In addition, Exscientia Plc ADR saw -8.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAI

Equity return is now at value -30.21, with -22.79 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Exscientia Plc ADR (EXAI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.