ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS) has gone up by 6.69% for the week, with a 0.14% rise in the past month and a -4.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.11% for EXLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.96% for EXLS’s stock, with a -6.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for ExlService Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) is 28.96x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EXLS is 0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS) is $35.24, which is $5.89 above the current market price. The public float for EXLS is 157.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% of that float. On October 11, 2023, EXLS’s average trading volume was 1.02M shares.

EXLS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ExlService Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) has increased by 0.44 when compared to last closing price of 29.22.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-27 that NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ExlService Service Holdings, Inc. (“EXL”) (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, will host a conference call to announce financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023, on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, before the market opens.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXLS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for EXLS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EXLS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $33 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXLS Trading at 3.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +1.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXLS rose by +6.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.52. In addition, ExlService Holdings Inc saw -13.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXLS starting from Bhalla Vikas, who sale 25,995 shares at the price of $28.23 back on Aug 23. After this action, Bhalla Vikas now owns 75,730 shares of ExlService Holdings Inc, valued at $733,839 using the latest closing price.

Minto Anne Elizabeth, the Director of ExlService Holdings Inc, sale 3 shares at $147.32 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Minto Anne Elizabeth is holding 2,533 shares at $442 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.71 for the present operating margin

+32.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for ExlService Holdings Inc stands at +10.12. The total capital return value is set at 18.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.99. Equity return is now at value 22.55, with 12.91 for asset returns.

Based on ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS), the company’s capital structure generated 41.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.26. Total debt to assets is 23.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.