The whole world of gambling is on your smartphone with the Mostbet app - join us!

Examining the Volatility of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.’s (GT) Stock

/ Companies / By

The stock of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) has gone down by -0.65% for the week, with a -1.21% drop in the past month and a -17.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.56% for GT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.31% for GT’s stock, with a -0.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ: GT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GT is 1.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free

The average price predicted by analysts for GT is $14.33, which is $2.65 above the current price. The public float for GT is 281.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GT on October 11, 2023 was 3.85M shares.

GT) stock’s latest price update

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ: GT)’s stock price has soared by 1.24 in relation to previous closing price of 12.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-09-28 that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. GT, +0.25% said Thursday that a fire at a factory in Poland will impact its sales in Europe, the Middle East and Africa by $20 million to $25 million in the third quarter and $10 million to $15 million in the fourth quarter. An Aug. 20 fire in the Debica, Poland, factory “significantly” damaged a portion of the tire-curing area and caused the temporary shutdown of the tire-making factory.

Analysts’ Opinion of GT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GT stocks, with Nomura repeating the rating for GT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GT in the upcoming period, according to Nomura is $17 based on the research report published on May 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GT Trading at -5.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares sank -2.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GT fell by -0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.36. In addition, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. saw 20.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GT

Equity return is now at value -7.18, with -1.61 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​