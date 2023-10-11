Examining the Volatility of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.’s (GT) Stock

The stock of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) has gone down by -0.65% for the week, with a -1.21% drop in the past month and a -17.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.56% for GT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.31% for GT’s stock, with a -0.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GT is 1.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GT is $14.33, which is $2.65 above the current price. The public float for GT is 281.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GT on October 11, 2023 was 3.85M shares.

GT) stock’s latest price update

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ: GT)’s stock price has soared by 1.24 in relation to previous closing price of 12.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-09-28 that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. GT, +0.25% said Thursday that a fire at a factory in Poland will impact its sales in Europe, the Middle East and Africa by $20 million to $25 million in the third quarter and $10 million to $15 million in the fourth quarter. An Aug. 20 fire in the Debica, Poland, factory “significantly” damaged a portion of the tire-curing area and caused the temporary shutdown of the tire-making factory.

Analysts’ Opinion of GT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GT stocks, with Nomura repeating the rating for GT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GT in the upcoming period, according to Nomura is $17 based on the research report published on May 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GT Trading at -5.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares sank -2.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GT fell by -0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.36. In addition, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. saw 20.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GT

Equity return is now at value -7.18, with -1.61 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.