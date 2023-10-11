Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Clearmind Medicine Inc’s (CMND) Stock

The stock of Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND) has seen a -1.41% decrease in the past week, with a -59.02% drop in the past month, and a -63.73% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.41% for CMND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.58% for CMND stock, with a simple moving average of -88.68% for the last 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for CMND is also noteworthy at -2.01.

The public float for CMND is 12.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.76% of that float. The average trading volume of CMND on October 11, 2023 was 465.79K shares.

The stock price of Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: CMND) has surged by 10.16 when compared to previous closing price of 0.15, but the company has seen a -1.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-05 that Tel Aviv, Israel / Vancouver, Canada, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq, CSE: CMND), (FSE: CWY) (“Clearmind” or the “company”), a biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, today announced that Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, CEO of Clearmind Medicine, will be participating in the 8th Annual Dawson James Conference on Thursday, October 12th, 2023, at the Wyndam Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place, in Jupiter Florida.

CMND Trading at -48.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.70%, as shares sank -59.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMND fell by -4.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1642. In addition, Clearmind Medicine Inc saw -94.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CMND

Equity return is now at value -390.19, with -225.51 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.