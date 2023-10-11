Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Brookfield Renewable Corporation’s (BEPC) Stock

In the past week, BEPC stock has gone up by 8.35%, with a monthly decline of -10.26% and a quarterly plunge of -25.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.56% for Brookfield Renewable Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.82% for BEPC’s stock, with a -22.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BEPC is 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BEPC is $36.00, which is $13.13 above the current price. The public float for BEPC is 179.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BEPC on October 11, 2023 was 707.97K shares.

BEPC) stock’s latest price update

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.99 in comparison to its previous close of 22.52, however, the company has experienced a 8.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-10 that UPS faces near-term challenges, but its long-term value looks excellent. Brookfield Renewable generates huge cash flow from its green energy assets, and returns a healthy amount to investors.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEPC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BEPC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BEPC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $52 based on the research report published on December 09, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BEPC Trading at -12.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares sank -11.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEPC rose by +8.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.46. In addition, Brookfield Renewable Corporation saw -13.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BEPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.25 for the present operating margin

+37.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Renewable Corporation stands at +39.78. The total capital return value is set at 4.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.66. Equity return is now at value 14.33, with 1.53 for asset returns.

Based on Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC), the company’s capital structure generated 239.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.56. Total debt to assets is 32.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 217.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.