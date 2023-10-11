Evaluating the Impact of 3.77 Increase on FaZe Holdings Inc’s (FAZE) Stock

The stock of FaZe Holdings Inc (FAZE) has seen a 15.93% increase in the past week, with a 3.77% gain in the past month, and a -60.04% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.78% for FAZE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.72% for FAZE’s stock, with a -67.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of -0.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FAZE is 57.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.92% of that float. On October 11, 2023, the average trading volume of FAZE was 2.00M shares.

FAZE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FAZE) has increased by 3.77 when compared to last closing price of 0.18.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-01 that The gaming industry can seem like a gold mine, with over 3 billion gamers globally spending billions of dollars on interactive entertainment. However, while smash hits like Minecraft and Grand Theft Auto V can print money indefinitely, most games quickly fade into obscurity.

FAZE Trading at -22.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAZE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.84%, as shares surge +4.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAZE rose by +15.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1735. In addition, FaZe Holdings Inc saw -89.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FAZE starting from Brandt Tamara Sue, who sale 12,839 shares at the price of $1.86 back on Dec 21. After this action, Brandt Tamara Sue now owns 478,598 shares of FaZe Holdings Inc, valued at $23,868 using the latest closing price.

Brandt Tamara Sue, the Chief Legal Officer of FaZe Holdings Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $1.87 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Brandt Tamara Sue is holding 491,437 shares at $37,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FAZE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.98 for the present operating margin

+17.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for FaZe Holdings Inc stands at -240.69. The total capital return value is set at -45.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -160.82. Equity return is now at value -183.24, with -164.24 for asset returns.

Based on FaZe Holdings Inc (FAZE), the company’s capital structure generated 5.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.21. Total debt to assets is 3.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, FaZe Holdings Inc (FAZE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.