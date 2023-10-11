Evaluating the Impact of 10.46 Increase on Mega Matrix Corp’s (MPU) Stock

In the past week, MPU stock has gone up by 12.38%, with a monthly gain of 15.78% and a quarterly plunge of -28.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.73% for Mega Matrix Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.92% for MPU’s stock, with a -32.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for MPU is at 2.73. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MPU is $1.95, which is $13.04 above the current market price. The public float for MPU is 26.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.14% of that float. The average trading volume for MPU on October 11, 2023 was 37.44K shares.

MPU) stock’s latest price update

Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX: MPU)’s stock price has plunge by 10.46relation to previous closing price of 0.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.38% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MPU Trading at -7.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.91%, as shares surge +12.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPU rose by +12.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8719. In addition, Mega Matrix Corp saw -45.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MPU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-185.26 for the present operating margin

+53.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mega Matrix Corp stands at -439.24. The total capital return value is set at -38.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.54. Equity return is now at value -87.11, with -85.72 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mega Matrix Corp (MPU) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.