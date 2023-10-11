The whole world of gambling is on your smartphone with the Mostbet app - join us!

Evaluating the Impact of 10.46 Increase on Mega Matrix Corp’s (MPU) Stock

/ Companies / By

In the past week, MPU stock has gone up by 12.38%, with a monthly gain of 15.78% and a quarterly plunge of -28.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.73% for Mega Matrix Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.92% for MPU’s stock, with a -32.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX: MPU) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MPU is at 2.73. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free

The average price suggested by analysts for MPU is $1.95, which is $13.04 above the current market price. The public float for MPU is 26.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.14% of that float. The average trading volume for MPU on October 11, 2023 was 37.44K shares.

MPU) stock’s latest price update

Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX: MPU)’s stock price has plunge by 10.46relation to previous closing price of 0.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.38% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MPU Trading at -7.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.91%, as shares surge +12.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPU rose by +12.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8719. In addition, Mega Matrix Corp saw -45.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MPU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -185.26 for the present operating margin
  • +53.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mega Matrix Corp stands at -439.24. The total capital return value is set at -38.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.54. Equity return is now at value -87.11, with -85.72 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mega Matrix Corp (MPU) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​