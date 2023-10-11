Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. (EL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. (NYSE: EL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EL is at 1.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EL is $182.82, which is $43.96 above the current market price. The public float for EL is 231.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.36% of that float. The average trading volume for EL on October 11, 2023 was 2.50M shares.

EL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. (NYSE: EL) has decreased by -0.87 when compared to last closing price of 141.91.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-05 that The Estee Lauder Companies (EL) is cautious about economic hurdles in China, volatile inflation levels, foreign currency fluctuations and concerns surrounding recession.

EL’s Market Performance

EL’s stock has fallen by -0.28% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.24% and a quarterly drop of -26.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.35% for Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.03% for EL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -32.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EL stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for EL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EL in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $150 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EL Trading at -9.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares sank -7.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EL fell by -0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.04. In addition, Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. saw -43.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EL starting from LAUDER JANE, who sale 12,661 shares at the price of $152.75 back on Aug 23. After this action, LAUDER JANE now owns 55,800 shares of Estee Lauder Cos. Inc., valued at $1,933,968 using the latest closing price.

BARSHEFSKY CHARLENE, the Director of Estee Lauder Cos. Inc., sale 1,796 shares at $151.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that BARSHEFSKY CHARLENE is holding 48,845 shares at $272,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.27 for the present operating margin

+71.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. stands at +6.34. Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 4.32 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. (EL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.