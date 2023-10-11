Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Essential Utilities Inc (NYSE: WTRG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WTRG is 0.77.

The public float for WTRG is 263.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WTRG on October 11, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

WTRG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Essential Utilities Inc (NYSE: WTRG) has jumped by 1.37 compared to previous close of 33.62. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-07 that Soaring interest rates have the stock market pulling back, but the 2024 recession could cause stocks to fall another 22% to 28%. Dividend aristocrats are the ultimate sleep well at night choice for income investors worried about what’s coming next. Here are the 8 most undervalued very secure dividend aristocrats, which are 35% historically undervalued.

WTRG’s Market Performance

WTRG’s stock has risen by 4.57% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.14% and a quarterly drop of -16.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.14% for Essential Utilities Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.84% for WTRG’s stock, with a -18.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTRG stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for WTRG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WTRG in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $42 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WTRG Trading at -8.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -9.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTRG rose by +4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.27. In addition, Essential Utilities Inc saw -28.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTRG starting from Arnold Colleen, who sale 1,244 shares at the price of $41.84 back on Jun 14. After this action, Arnold Colleen now owns 7,796 shares of Essential Utilities Inc, valued at $52,049 using the latest closing price.

Franklin Chris, the Chief Executive Officer of Essential Utilities Inc, purchase 37,245 shares at $40.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Franklin Chris is holding 37,245 shares at $1,515,872 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.90 for the present operating margin

+32.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Essential Utilities Inc stands at +20.33. The total capital return value is set at 5.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.08. Equity return is now at value 8.51, with 2.99 for asset returns.

Based on Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG), the company’s capital structure generated 127.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.11. Total debt to assets is 42.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.