Entergy Corp.’s (ETR) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ETR stock has gone up by 3.91%, with a monthly decline of -1.80% and a quarterly plunge of -4.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.02% for Entergy Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.10% for ETR’s stock, with a -8.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Entergy Corp. (NYSE: ETR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.27x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for ETR is 210.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.06% of that float. On October 11, 2023, the average trading volume of ETR was 1.45M shares.

ETR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Entergy Corp. (NYSE: ETR) has jumped by 0.63 compared to previous close of 93.02. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-10-06 that Subscribers to Chart of the Week received this commentary on Sunday, October 1.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETR stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for ETR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ETR in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $97 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ETR Trading at -2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -2.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETR rose by +3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.55. In addition, Entergy Corp. saw -16.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETR starting from Brown Marcus V, who sale 13,500 shares at the price of $95.40 back on Sep 12. After this action, Brown Marcus V now owns 9,251 shares of Entergy Corp., valued at $1,287,900 using the latest closing price.

RODRIGUEZ DEANNA D., the “Officer” Under Sec. 16 Rules of Entergy Corp., sale 300 shares at $103.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that RODRIGUEZ DEANNA D. is holding 3,269 shares at $31,188 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETR

Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 2.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Entergy Corp. (ETR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.