Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) is above average at 38.39x. The 36-month beta value for EXK is also noteworthy at 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EXK is $5.39, which is $2.7 above than the current price. The public float for EXK is 189.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.82% of that float. The average trading volume of EXK on October 11, 2023 was 2.03M shares.

EXK) stock’s latest price update

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.06 in relation to its previous close of 2.43. However, the company has experienced a 2.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GuruFocus reported 2023-09-20 that SSR Mining Inc. ( SSRM, Financial) seems to offer an unusual opportunity for value investors: it is trading at a 15% discount to its book value despite a recently improved earnings report. In August, the company said second-quarter earnings came in at 35 cents, which beat analyst estimates of 15 cents.

EXK’s Market Performance

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) has seen a 2.59% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.93% decline in the past month and a -27.44% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.81% for EXK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.72% for EXK’s stock, with a -26.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EXK Trading at -12.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -6.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXK rose by +3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.46. In addition, Endeavour Silver Corp. saw -26.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EXK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.56 for the present operating margin

+16.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endeavour Silver Corp. stands at +2.95. The total capital return value is set at 8.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.15. Equity return is now at value 3.92, with 3.17 for asset returns.

Based on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK), the company’s capital structure generated 4.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.70. Total debt to assets is 3.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.

Conclusion

In summary, Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.