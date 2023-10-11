Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS) has surged by 2.22 when compared to previous closing price of 24.72, but the company has seen a 9.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-09 that It’s that time of year again. Nope, not fall or autumn.

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 50540.00x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.57.

The public float for BROS is 40.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.04% of that float. On October 11, 2023, the average trading volume of BROS was 1.18M shares.

BROS’s Market Performance

BROS stock saw a decrease of 9.20% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.20% and a quarterly a decrease of -15.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.66% for Dutch Bros Inc (BROS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.90% for BROS stock, with a simple moving average of -16.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BROS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BROS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BROS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BROS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $28 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BROS Trading at -8.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BROS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares sank -5.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BROS rose by +9.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.25. In addition, Dutch Bros Inc saw -10.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BROS starting from Tullett Victoria J, who purchase 739 shares at the price of $33.80 back on Aug 11. After this action, Tullett Victoria J now owns 739 shares of Dutch Bros Inc, valued at $24,978 using the latest closing price.

Boersma Travis, the Executive Chairman of Board of Dutch Bros Inc, sale 109 shares at $30.72 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Boersma Travis is holding 0 shares at $3,353 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BROS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04 for the present operating margin

+24.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dutch Bros Inc stands at -0.64. The total capital return value is set at -0.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.19. Equity return is now at value 0.01, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Dutch Bros Inc (BROS), the company’s capital structure generated 484.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.89. Total debt to assets is 52.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 383.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 65.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.