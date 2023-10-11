Dropbox Inc (DBX) Stock Experiences -0.11% Monthly Change

In the past week, DBX stock has gone up by 4.26%, with a monthly decline of -0.11% and a quarterly surge of 1.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.87% for Dropbox Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.00% for DBX’s stock, with a 16.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) is above average at 18.85x. The 36-month beta value for DBX is also noteworthy at 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DBX is $31.19, which is $3.26 above than the current price. The public float for DBX is 256.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.34% of that float. The average trading volume of DBX on October 11, 2023 was 3.05M shares.

DBX) stock’s latest price update

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.07 in comparison to its previous close of 27.91, however, the company has experienced a 4.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-05 that There are great deals in any market — and right now the market has sold off some great companies with solid cash flows and very sticky businesses. Higher interest rates will also put pressure on businesses, but three of these stocks have no net debt and are buying back shares.

DBX Trading at 2.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +1.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBX rose by +4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.13. In addition, Dropbox Inc saw 24.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBX starting from Regan Timothy, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $27.29 back on Oct 02. After this action, Regan Timothy now owns 495,252 shares of Dropbox Inc, valued at $272,857 using the latest closing price.

Regan Timothy, the Chief Financial Officer of Dropbox Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $27.35 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Regan Timothy is holding 505,252 shares at $82,065 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.33 for the present operating margin

+80.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dropbox Inc stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 17.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Dropbox Inc (DBX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.