Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for DCPH is at 0.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DCPH is $21.33, which is $9.88 above the current market price. The public float for DCPH is 47.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.13% of that float. The average trading volume for DCPH on October 11, 2023 was 443.74K shares.

DCPH) stock’s latest price update

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH)’s stock price has soared by 3.90 in relation to previous closing price of 11.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-22 that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is focused on the development of their multikinase inhibitor ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumor. The INSIGHT study is comparing ripretinib against sunitinib in GIST patients who failed imatinib therapy and have specific KIT mutations, showing promising early results. The company has gained approvals in non-US markets and is also developing vimseltinib for tenosynovial giant cell tumor, with positive phase 1/2 results and an anticipated phase 3 readout in 2023.

DCPH’s Market Performance

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH) has seen a -9.70% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -16.42% decline in the past month and a -17.57% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.52% for DCPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.28% for DCPH’s stock, with a -23.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DCPH stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for DCPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DCPH in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $20 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DCPH Trading at -16.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.81%, as shares sank -15.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCPH fell by -9.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.80. In addition, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -30.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DCPH starting from Sherman Matthew L, who sale 2,942 shares at the price of $12.68 back on Oct 02. After this action, Sherman Matthew L now owns 84,744 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $37,305 using the latest closing price.

Flynn Daniel Lee, the Chief Scientific Officer of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 1,655 shares at $14.40 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Flynn Daniel Lee is holding 57,158 shares at $23,835 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DCPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-136.32 for the present operating margin

+88.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -133.49. The total capital return value is set at -51.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.10. Equity return is now at value -46.24, with -36.82 for asset returns.

Based on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH), the company’s capital structure generated 8.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.85. Total debt to assets is 6.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.