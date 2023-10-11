DaVita Inc (DVA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) has decreased by -18.96 when compared to last closing price of 91.28.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -20.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-11 that Markets were poised to move higher again on Wednesday morning. Shares of Novo Nordisk climbed on good news from a study of its drug Ozempic on kidney patients.

DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DVA is at 0.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DVA is $113.83, which is $41.7 above the current market price. The public float for DVA is 90.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.95% of that float. The average trading volume for DVA on October 11, 2023 was 716.51K shares.

DVA’s Market Performance

DVA’s stock has seen a -20.58% decrease for the week, with a -23.87% drop in the past month and a -28.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.06% for DaVita Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.24% for DVA’s stock, with a -18.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DVA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DVA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $142 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DVA Trading at -26.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -25.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVA fell by -19.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.07. In addition, DaVita Inc saw -0.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DVA starting from Waters Kathleen Alyce, who sale 9,794 shares at the price of $101.81 back on Aug 22. After this action, Waters Kathleen Alyce now owns 81,297 shares of DaVita Inc, valued at $997,099 using the latest closing price.

YALE PHYLLIS R, the Director of DaVita Inc, sale 2,196 shares at $95.26 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that YALE PHYLLIS R is holding 13,110 shares at $209,195 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+22.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for DaVita Inc stands at +4.71. The total capital return value is set at 9.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.55. Equity return is now at value 56.00, with 2.67 for asset returns.

Based on DaVita Inc (DVA), the company’s capital structure generated 1,659.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.32. Total debt to assets is 66.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,571.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DaVita Inc (DVA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.