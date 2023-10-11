Dana Inc (DAN) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Dana Inc (DAN) has gone down by -0.58% for the week, with a -11.48% drop in the past month and a -24.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.12% for DAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.18% for DAN’s stock, with a -13.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for DAN is at 2.48. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DAN is 143.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.70% of that float. The average trading volume for DAN on October 11, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

DAN) stock’s latest price update

Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.18 in comparison to its previous close of 13.56, however, the company has experienced a -0.58% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-10 that There is significant uncertainty regarding the length and scope of the ongoing UAW strike. Dana Incorporated’s consensus numbers are likely to be revised downwards in a meaningful way if there are unfavorable developments associated with the UAW strike in the future. I downgrade the rating for Dana Incorporated to a Hold, as I consider the company’s fair valuation and the uncertain outlook.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DAN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DAN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $17 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DAN Trading at -13.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -13.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAN fell by -0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.52. In addition, Dana Inc saw -9.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAN starting from Aghili Aziz, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $19.19 back on Aug 01. After this action, Aghili Aziz now owns 14,975 shares of Dana Inc, valued at $575,674 using the latest closing price.

Kellett James D, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of Dana Inc, sale 14,437 shares at $19.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Kellett James D is holding 6,279 shares at $275,419 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAN

Equity return is now at value -12.04, with -2.62 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dana Inc (DAN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.