Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) has seen a 20.00% increase in the past week, with a 4.80% gain in the past month, and a -23.44% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.24% for DADA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.38% for DADA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -34.10% for the last 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for DADA is at 1.70. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DADA is $73.45, which is $5.29 above the current market price. The public float for DADA is 254.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.04% of that float. The average trading volume for DADA on October 11, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

DADA) stock’s latest price update

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DADA)’s stock price has soared by 7.38 in relation to previous closing price of 4.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 20.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-20 that Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2023 9:30 PM ET Company Participants Caroline Dong – Head, IR Jeff Huijian He – President and Director Beck Chen – CFO Conference Call Participants Ronald Keung – Goldman Sachs Thomas Chong – Jefferies Alicia Yap – Citigroup Lei Zhang – Bank of America Securities Andre Chang – JPMorgan Wei Xiong – UBS Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by for Dada’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today’s conference call is being recorded.

Analysts’ Opinion of DADA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DADA stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for DADA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DADA in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $10.73 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DADA Trading at -3.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DADA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares surge +7.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DADA rose by +20.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.33. In addition, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR saw -31.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DADA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.92 for the present operating margin

+37.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dada Nexus Ltd ADR stands at -21.44. The total capital return value is set at -40.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.02. Equity return is now at value -18.16, with -14.54 for asset returns.

Based on Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.98. Total debt to assets is 1.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.19 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.