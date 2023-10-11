Cyngn Inc (CYN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ: CYN) has decreased by -4.47 when compared to last closing price of 0.45.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Green Stock News reported 2023-08-22 that Cyngn Inc. (Nasdaq: CYN), a developer of AI-driven self-driving industrial solutions, has secured a pre-order of 100 DriveMod Forklifts from Arauco. The company says it was chosen due to its proven expertise in autonomously operating various vehicle types with advanced DriveMod software.

, and the 36-month beta value for CYN is at -1.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price suggested by analysts for CYN is $7.50, which is $11.07 above the current market price. The public float for CYN is 18.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.25% of that float. The average trading volume for CYN on October 11, 2023 was 315.69K shares.

CYN’s Market Performance

CYN’s stock has seen a -13.62% decrease for the week, with a -27.16% drop in the past month and a -58.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.31% for Cyngn Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.36% for CYN’s stock, with a -52.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYN stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for CYN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CYN in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $13 based on the research report published on November 16, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

CYN Trading at -32.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.74%, as shares sank -29.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYN fell by -13.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4931. In addition, Cyngn Inc saw -36.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYN starting from Macleod Karen M, who purchase 1,250 shares at the price of $1.23 back on Mar 31. After this action, Macleod Karen M now owns 50,163 shares of Cyngn Inc, valued at $1,538 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7404.86 for the present operating margin

-202.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cyngn Inc stands at -7342.18. The total capital return value is set at -82.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -82.98. Equity return is now at value -96.53, with -90.96 for asset returns.

Based on Cyngn Inc (CYN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -4.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cyngn Inc (CYN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.