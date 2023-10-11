CubeSmart (CUBE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE)’s stock price has soared by 0.34 in relation to previous closing price of 38.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-02 that CubeSmart is a major self-storage REIT in the US with a well-diversified portfolio in urban centers. The stock used to be overvalued, but it has reached better levels now. I present my bullish analysis of the stock.

The price-to-earnings ratio for CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) is above average at 22.10x. The 36-month beta value for CUBE is also noteworthy at 0.64.

The average price estimated by analysts for CUBE is $47.55, which is $10.95 above than the current price. The public float for CUBE is 223.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.20% of that float. The average trading volume of CUBE on October 11, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

CUBE’s Market Performance

CUBE’s stock has seen a 2.97% increase for the week, with a -6.66% drop in the past month and a -16.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for CubeSmart The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.91% for CUBE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUBE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CUBE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CUBE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $50 based on the research report published on June 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CUBE Trading at -5.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -6.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUBE rose by +2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.76. In addition, CubeSmart saw -5.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUBE starting from MARR CHRISTOPHER P, who sale 22,057 shares at the price of $45.41 back on Jun 07. After this action, MARR CHRISTOPHER P now owns 480,960 shares of CubeSmart, valued at $1,001,580 using the latest closing price.

MARR CHRISTOPHER P, the CEO of CubeSmart, sale 16,948 shares at $45.10 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that MARR CHRISTOPHER P is holding 480,960 shares at $764,397 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUBE

Equity return is now at value 13.87, with 6.14 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, CubeSmart (CUBE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.