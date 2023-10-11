Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.97 in relation to its previous close of 83.70. However, the company has experienced a -2.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that Crown Holdings (CCK) completes its previously announced Helvetia Packaging acquisition.

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.30x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) by analysts is $106.19, which is $22.3 above the current market price. The public float for CCK is 119.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.52% of that float. On October 11, 2023, the average trading volume of CCK was 883.72K shares.

CCK’s Market Performance

CCK’s stock has seen a -2.65% decrease for the week, with a -5.41% drop in the past month and a -5.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for Crown Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.87% for CCK’s stock, with a -1.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCK stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CCK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CCK in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $80 based on the research report published on January 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CCK Trading at -5.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares sank -5.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCK fell by -2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.66. In addition, Crown Holdings Inc. saw 2.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCK starting from Gifford Gerard H, who sale 9,784 shares at the price of $92.24 back on Sep 05. After this action, Gifford Gerard H now owns 123,399 shares of Crown Holdings Inc., valued at $902,516 using the latest closing price.

Kalaus Christy L., the VP & Corp Controller of Crown Holdings Inc., sale 1,914 shares at $90.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Kalaus Christy L. is holding 7,500 shares at $173,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.72 for the present operating margin

+14.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crown Holdings Inc. stands at +5.61. The total capital return value is set at 13.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.58. Equity return is now at value 23.91, with 3.28 for asset returns.

Based on Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK), the company’s capital structure generated 390.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.59. Total debt to assets is 50.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 377.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.