Cronos Group Inc (CRON) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.29.

The public float for CRON is 198.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRON on October 11, 2023 was 2.51M shares.

CRON) stock’s latest price update

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON)’s stock price has decreased by -1.03 compared to its previous closing price of 2.00. However, the company has seen a -1.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-10-06 that Marijuana stock investors are keeping their eyes open for a chance to take profits. For some time the level of volatile trading has made it tough to do so. Although it has its pros and cons there has been a lack of upward trading. From this, it has left many more traders with concerns about future trading. Yet some see this as a means to prepare for the future as the cannabis industry is still developing. More companies are working to expand the industry and keep things moving in the right direction.

CRON’s Market Performance

Cronos Group Inc (CRON) has seen a -1.03% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.03% decline in the past month and a -3.91% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.40% for CRON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.61% for CRON stock, with a simple moving average of -2.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRON stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for CRON by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CRON in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $3 based on the research report published on November 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CRON Trading at 0.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares sank -19.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRON fell by -1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.10. In addition, Cronos Group Inc saw -22.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRON starting from ADLER JASON MARC, who purchase 37,500 shares at the price of $1.74 back on May 30. After this action, ADLER JASON MARC now owns 1,402,304 shares of Cronos Group Inc, valued at $65,074 using the latest closing price.

ADLER JASON MARC, the Director of Cronos Group Inc, purchase 100,000 shares at $1.80 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that ADLER JASON MARC is holding 1,376,054 shares at $179,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRON

Equity return is now at value -11.58, with -11.24 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cronos Group Inc (CRON) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.