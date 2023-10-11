Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CRDO is 2.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) is $19.47, which is $3.1 above the current market price. The public float for CRDO is 107.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.24% of that float. On October 11, 2023, CRDO’s average trading volume was 1.85M shares.

CRDO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) has decreased by -2.70 when compared to last closing price of 16.64.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-09-14 that The strong debut of Arm Holdings Plc. is expected to reignite the long-dormant IPO market for tech companies, but not all the current deals in the pipeline will have the same draw for investors.

CRDO’s Market Performance

CRDO’s stock has risen by 3.78% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.58% and a quarterly drop of -4.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.71% for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.07% for CRDO’s stock, with a 19.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRDO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRDO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CRDO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CRDO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $18 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRDO Trading at 4.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares surge +3.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDO rose by +3.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.44. In addition, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd saw 21.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDO starting from Lam Yat Tung, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $16.64 back on Oct 09. After this action, Lam Yat Tung now owns 2,770,000 shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, valued at $2,496,400 using the latest closing price.

Lam Yat Tung, the Chief Operating Officer of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, sale 5,000 shares at $16.64 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that Lam Yat Tung is holding 3,179,774 shares at $83,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.22 for the present operating margin

+57.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stands at -8.98. The total capital return value is set at -5.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.66. Equity return is now at value -8.17, with -7.03 for asset returns.

Based on Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.27. Total debt to assets is 3.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.58.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.