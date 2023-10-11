Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) is above average at 39.70x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.78.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for COST is 441.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of COST on October 11, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.56 compared to its previous closing price of 558.97. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-10 that Wagering on the top earnings performers is always a wise strategy in navigating your portfolio toward stability. Undeniably, a gentle undercurrent of optimism courses through, as evidenced by the S&P 500 Index, with a 13% uptick this year.

COST’s Market Performance

COST’s stock has fallen by -0.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.59% and a quarterly rise of 4.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.75% for Costco Wholesale Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.05% for COST’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COST stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for COST by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for COST in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $600 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COST Trading at 1.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +0.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COST fell by -0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $562.52. In addition, Costco Wholesale Corp saw 23.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COST starting from DECKER SUSAN L, who sale 1,565 shares at the price of $533.00 back on Jun 28. After this action, DECKER SUSAN L now owns 13,329 shares of Costco Wholesale Corp, valued at $834,145 using the latest closing price.

GALANTI RICHARD A, the Executive VP and CFO of Costco Wholesale Corp, sale 1,500 shares at $522.02 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that GALANTI RICHARD A is holding 23,850 shares at $783,038 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.35 for the present operating margin

+12.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Costco Wholesale Corp stands at +2.60. Equity return is now at value 27.54, with 9.45 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.