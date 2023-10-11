Consumer Portfolio Service Inc. (CPSS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Consumer Portfolio Service Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CPSS is 2.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CPSS is 8.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPSS on October 11, 2023 was 25.19K shares.

CPSS) stock’s latest price update

Consumer Portfolio Service Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 11.79 in relation to its previous close of 8.10. However, the company has experienced a 4.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-04 that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 3:00 PM ET Company Participants Charles Bradley – Chief Executive Officer Danny Bharwani – Chief Financial Officer Mike Lavin – President and Chief Operating Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Good day everyone and welcome to the Consumer Portfolio Services’ 2023 Second Quarter Operating Results Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded.

CPSS’s Market Performance

Consumer Portfolio Service Inc. (CPSS) has seen a 4.80% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.83% gain in the past month and a -29.75% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.90% for CPSS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.23% for CPSS stock, with a simple moving average of -12.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPSS stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for CPSS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CPSS in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $5 based on the research report published on April 27, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

CPSS Trading at -3.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.81%, as shares surge +2.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPSS rose by +4.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.96. In addition, Consumer Portfolio Service Inc. saw 2.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPSS starting from Washer Greg, who purchase 9,000 shares at the price of $7.77 back on Dec 16. After this action, Washer Greg now owns 226,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Service Inc., valued at $69,920 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPSS

Equity return is now at value 29.69, with 2.51 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Consumer Portfolio Service Inc. (CPSS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.