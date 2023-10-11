Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) is 12.68x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ED is 0.39.

The average price recommended by analysts for Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) is $87.71, which is -$0.19 below the current market price. The public float for ED is 344.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% of that float. On October 11, 2023, ED’s average trading volume was 1.79M shares.

ED) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) has increased by 0.65 when compared to last closing price of 87.55. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-04 that The Southern Company is one of the largest regulated utilities in the United States. The company reported that the first half of 2023 was the worst weather in the regions it serves since 1895.

ED’s Market Performance

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) has experienced a 5.94% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.79% drop in the past month, and a -5.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for ED. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.14% for ED stock, with a simple moving average of -5.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ED stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ED by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ED in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $88 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ED Trading at -1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -2.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ED rose by +5.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.14. In addition, Consolidated Edison Inc. saw -7.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ED starting from HOGLUND ROBERT N, who purchase 158 shares at the price of $85.53 back on Sep 29. After this action, HOGLUND ROBERT N now owns 44,641 shares of Consolidated Edison Inc., valued at $13,493 using the latest closing price.

Cawley Timothy, the Chairman, President & CEO of Consolidated Edison Inc., purchase 81 shares at $85.53 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Cawley Timothy is holding 19,966 shares at $6,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ED

Equity return is now at value 11.95, with 3.82 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.