Compass Digital Acquisition Corp (CDAQ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: CDAQ)’s stock price has gone decline by 0.00 in comparison to its previous close of 10.53, however, the company has experienced a 0.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Compass Digital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: CDAQ) is 37.58x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CDAQ is 0.00.

The public float for CDAQ is 20.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. On October 11, 2023, CDAQ’s average trading volume was 273.05K shares.

CDAQ’s Market Performance

CDAQ stock saw an increase of 0.10% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.86% and a quarterly increase of 2.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.15% for Compass Digital Acquisition Corp (CDAQ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.36% for CDAQ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.48% for the last 200 days.

CDAQ Trading at 1.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.29%, as shares surge +0.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDAQ rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.50. In addition, Compass Digital Acquisition Corp saw 5.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CDAQ

Equity return is now at value 3.59, with 3.41 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Compass Digital Acquisition Corp (CDAQ) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.