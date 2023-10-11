Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for COLB is at 0.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for COLB is $24.59, which is $6.5 above the current market price. The public float for COLB is 206.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.91% of that float. The average trading volume for COLB on October 11, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

COLB) stock’s latest price update

Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.15 compared to its previous closing price of 19.80. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-29 that TACOMA, Wash., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Columbia Banking System, Inc. (“Columbia” Nasdaq: COLB), parent company of Umpqua Bank, today announced it will release third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, after market close.

COLB’s Market Performance

Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) has experienced a 4.55% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.47% drop in the past month, and a -8.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for COLB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.63% for COLB’s stock, with a -15.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for COLB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for COLB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $21 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COLB Trading at -3.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -3.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLB rose by +4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.86. In addition, Columbia Banking System Inc. saw -34.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLB starting from BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO, who purchase 854 shares at the price of $18.25 back on Jun 30. After this action, BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO now owns 43,511 shares of Columbia Banking System Inc., valued at $15,586 using the latest closing price.

Deer Aaron James, the Chief Strategy/Innovation Offc of Columbia Banking System Inc., purchase 854 shares at $18.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Deer Aaron James is holding 36,144 shares at $15,586 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Columbia Banking System Inc. stands at +33.55. The total capital return value is set at 10.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.10. Equity return is now at value 7.16, with 0.68 for asset returns.

Based on Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB), the company’s capital structure generated 50.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.77. Total debt to assets is 5.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.