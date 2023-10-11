Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: CTSH) has dropped by -0.47 compared to previous close of 68.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that Investors looking for stocks in the Business – Software Services sector might want to consider either Cognizant (CTSH) or Wipro Limited (WIT). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: CTSH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CTSH is 1.08.

The public float for CTSH is 504.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTSH on October 11, 2023 was 3.48M shares.

CTSH’s Market Performance

CTSH’s stock has seen a 0.83% increase for the week, with a -4.86% drop in the past month and a 1.03% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.59% for CTSH’s stock, with a 5.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTSH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CTSH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CTSH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $77 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CTSH Trading at -2.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares sank -3.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTSH rose by +0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.84. In addition, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. saw 18.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTSH starting from Patsalos-Fox Michael, who sale 6,926 shares at the price of $62.79 back on Jun 12. After this action, Patsalos-Fox Michael now owns 64,695 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., valued at $434,875 using the latest closing price.

Mackay Leo S. Jr., the Director of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., sale 4,473 shares at $61.99 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Mackay Leo S. Jr. is holding 26,671 shares at $277,294 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTSH

Equity return is now at value 17.65, with 12.45 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.