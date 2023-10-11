CME Group Inc (CME) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) has increased by 0.15 when compared to last closing price of 215.76.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-10 that Open-minded investors will find several reasons to be bullish equities into Q4, including seasonality, sentiment, and Fed pivot potential. As a result, investors should pay attention to the many bullish set-ups emerging.

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CME Group Inc (CME) is $213.60, which is -$5.26 below the current market price. The public float for CME is 358.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CME on October 11, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

CME’s Market Performance

CME stock saw an increase of 7.16% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.94% and a quarterly increase of 19.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.36% for CME Group Inc (CME). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.56% for CME’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CME stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CME by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CME in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $204 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CME Trading at 5.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.13% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +4.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CME rose by +7.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $205.20. In addition, CME Group Inc saw 28.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CME starting from SHEPARD WILLIAM R, who purchase 280 shares at the price of $199.84 back on Sep 27. After this action, SHEPARD WILLIAM R now owns 251,463 shares of CME Group Inc, valued at $55,863 using the latest closing price.

SHEPARD WILLIAM R, the Director of CME Group Inc, purchase 12 shares at $199.84 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that SHEPARD WILLIAM R is holding 2,251 shares at $2,463 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.08 for the present operating margin

+79.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for CME Group Inc stands at +53.71. The total capital return value is set at 9.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.79. Equity return is now at value 10.68, with 1.82 for asset returns.

Based on CME Group Inc (CME), the company’s capital structure generated 14.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.81. Total debt to assets is 2.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CME Group Inc (CME) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.