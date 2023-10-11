China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (SXTC) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, SXTC stock has gone down by -15.96%, with a monthly decline of -14.82% and a quarterly plunge of -50.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.95% for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.37% for SXTC stock, with a simple moving average of -64.54% for the last 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SXTC is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SXTC is 14.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SXTC on October 11, 2023 was 182.09K shares.

SXTC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SXTC) has decreased by -8.25 when compared to last closing price of 2.74. Despite this, the company has experienced a -15.96% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-21 that China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SXTC ) stock is rocketing higher on Monday despite a lack of news from the pharmaceutical company. The Chinese pharmaceutical company hasn’t released any new news or filings that explain today’s rise.

SXTC Trading at -30.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SXTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.00%, as shares sank -13.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SXTC fell by -15.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.10. In addition, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -81.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SXTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-284.40 for the present operating margin

+21.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -301.00. The total capital return value is set at -30.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.70. Equity return is now at value -38.15, with -18.81 for asset returns.

Based on China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (SXTC), the company’s capital structure generated 25.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.36. Total debt to assets is 12.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (SXTC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.