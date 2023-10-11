The whole world of gambling is on your smartphone with the Mostbet app - join us!
China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (CLEU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

/ Companies / By

The stock price of China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CLEU) has surged by 11.83 when compared to previous closing price of 0.21, but the company has seen a -8.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2022-05-19 that A circuit breaker is an automatic, temporary trading halt on certain securities when the underlying stock is experiencing times of high volatility. It is a measure put in place to help restore and bring order to the markets.

Is It Worth Investing in China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CLEU) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CLEU is at 2.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CLEU is 36.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.04% of that float. The average trading volume for CLEU on October 11, 2023 was 1.90M shares.

CLEU’s Market Performance

CLEU stock saw a decrease of -8.21% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -34.24% and a quarterly a decrease of -84.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.93% for China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (CLEU). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.19% for CLEU’s stock, with a -72.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLEU Trading at -67.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLEU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.34%, as shares sank -33.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -87.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLEU fell by -8.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2784. In addition, China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd saw -76.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLEU

Equity return is now at value -3.23, with -2.29 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (CLEU) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

