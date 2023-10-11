Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN)’s stock price has increased by 2.27 compared to its previous closing price of 0.22. However, the company has seen a -5.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-22 that One struggling penny stock may be about to get a second chance at market success. Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: CENN ) stock has been trending downward since early 2023, when threats of being delisted from the Nasdaq first sent the electric vehicle (EV) maker into a tailspin.
Is It Worth Investing in Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Right Now?
Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CENN is 1.42.
The public float for CENN is 207.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CENN on October 11, 2023 was 1.83M shares.
CENN’s Market Performance
CENN stock saw a decrease of -5.46% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.64% and a quarterly a decrease of -46.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.54% for Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.61% for CENN stock, with a simple moving average of -43.51% for the last 200 days.
CENN Trading at -20.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought CENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.25% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares sank -13.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.95% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, CENN fell by -5.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2445. In addition, Cenntro Electric Group Limited saw -48.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Conclusion
In conclusion, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.