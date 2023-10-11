Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) is $208.64, which is $41.61 above the current market price. The public float for CELH is 38.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 29.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CELH on October 11, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

CELH) stock’s latest price update

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH)’s stock price has plunge by 5.33relation to previous closing price of 158.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.67% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-09 that Growth stocks can deliver exceptional returns for long-term investors. While holding more risk, these stocks can comfortably surge past market indices and outperform them in the long run.

CELH’s Market Performance

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) has experienced a 3.67% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.25% drop in the past month, and a 11.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.23% for CELH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.35% for CELH stock, with a simple moving average of 30.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CELH stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for CELH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CELH in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $250 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CELH Trading at -5.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares sank -16.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELH rose by +3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $174.77. In addition, Celsius Holdings Inc saw 60.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELH starting from Castaldo Nicholas, who sale 55,000 shares at the price of $181.58 back on Aug 23. After this action, Castaldo Nicholas now owns 110,491 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc, valued at $9,986,900 using the latest closing price.

David Toby, the Executive Vice President of Celsius Holdings Inc, sale 54,941 shares at $178.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that David Toby is holding 37,576 shares at $9,794,870 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.14 for the present operating margin

+41.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celsius Holdings Inc stands at -28.65. The total capital return value is set at -29.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.59. Equity return is now at value -18.47, with -12.62 for asset returns.

Based on Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.14. Total debt to assets is 0.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.