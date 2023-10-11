Cava Group Inc (CAVA) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cava Group Inc (CAVA) is $45.22, which is $17.32 above the current market price. The public float for CAVA is 81.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.69% of that float. On October 11, 2023, CAVA’s average trading volume was 1.72M shares.

CAVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) has increased by 0.69 when compared to last closing price of 32.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-08 that Cava posted strong second-quarter results with positive net income. Its stock surged at IPO, but it’s now coming down, which isn’t unusual for hot IPO stocks.

CAVA’s Market Performance

Cava Group Inc (CAVA) has experienced a 3.33% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.25% drop in the past month, and a -32.26% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.32% for CAVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.36% for CAVA stock, with a simple moving average of -23.51% for the last 200 days.

CAVA Trading at -19.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares sank -9.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAVA rose by +3.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.01. In addition, Cava Group Inc saw -26.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAVA starting from Xenohristos Theodoros, who purchase 4,500 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Jun 20. After this action, Xenohristos Theodoros now owns 4,500 shares of Cava Group Inc, valued at $99,000 using the latest closing price.

Tolivar Tricia K., the Chief Financial Officer of Cava Group Inc, purchase 2,500 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Tolivar Tricia K. is holding 2,500 shares at $55,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cava Group Inc (CAVA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.