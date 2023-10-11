Carlyle Group Inc (CG) Stock Sees a1.75 Increase

In the past week, CG stock has gone up by 2.34%, with a monthly decline of -6.61% and a quarterly plunge of -8.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.73% for Carlyle Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.20% for CG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.94% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) is 27.10x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CG is 1.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Carlyle Group Inc (CG) is $38.60, which is $8.89 above the current market price. The public float for CG is 191.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.37% of that float. On October 11, 2023, CG’s average trading volume was 2.29M shares.

CG) stock’s latest price update

Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.75 compared to its previous closing price of 29.72. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that Carlyle’s (CG) private equity business US strategy will retreat from US consumer brands to focus on investments in health care, government services, industrials, technology and financial services.

CG Trading at -3.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares sank -7.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CG rose by +2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.79. In addition, Carlyle Group Inc saw 1.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CG starting from CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C., who purchase 1,269,537 shares at the price of $8.52 back on Sep 12. After this action, CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. now owns 4,785,628 shares of Carlyle Group Inc, valued at $10,816,455 using the latest closing price.

CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C., the 10% Owner of Carlyle Group Inc, purchase 3,012,049 shares at $8.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. is holding 3,012,049 shares at $25,000,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.89 for the present operating margin

+77.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carlyle Group Inc stands at +25.65. The total capital return value is set at 11.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.68. Equity return is now at value 6.87, with 1.92 for asset returns.

Based on Carlyle Group Inc (CG), the company’s capital structure generated 139.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.25. Total debt to assets is 40.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Carlyle Group Inc (CG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.