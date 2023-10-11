Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL) is $3.77, which is $2.62 above the current market price. The public float for CRDL is 61.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRDL on October 11, 2023 was 192.67K shares.

CRDL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) has increased by 14.22 when compared to last closing price of 0.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a 15.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-10 that Cardiol Therapeutics (TSX:CRDL, NASDAQ:CRDL) has reported positive study results showing that cannabidiol, the active pharmaceutical ingredient in the company’s novel CRD-38 subcutaneous (SUBQ) formulation, reduces harmful fat distribution and key markers of cardiac inflammation and remodeling. Study results from one of Cardiol’s international collaborating research centers demonstrated that subcutaneously administered cannabidiol slowed increases in body weight and heart weight, and prevented increases in key cardiac inflammatory and remodelling markers in a model of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).

CRDL’s Market Performance

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL) has seen a 15.81% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.15% decline in the past month and a 10.19% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.89% for CRDL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.78% for CRDL’s stock, with a 25.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRDL Trading at -5.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.34%, as shares sank -0.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDL rose by +15.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8989. In addition, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc saw 79.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDL

The total capital return value is set at -64.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.13. Equity return is now at value -57.54, with -48.15 for asset returns.

Based on Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.14. Total debt to assets is 0.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.27.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.